Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $49,976,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $37,702,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

