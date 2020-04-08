Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.