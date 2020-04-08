Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $10,553,027.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,221,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $276.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.68. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.47 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

