HSBC Cuts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,310 ($43.54) to GBX 2,270 ($29.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price (down previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,712.69 ($35.68).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,972.50 ($25.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,515.54. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

