HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Lanxess von 88 auf 67 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf Buy” belassen. Noch mindestens bis Mitte des Jahres durften die Schatzungen fur die europaischen Chemieproduzenten sinken, schrieb Analyst Martin Evans in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bis dahin sollten Anleger vor allem auf die Liquiditat der Unternehmen schauen. Nach dem Verkauf des Polybutadien-Geschafts an Saudi Aramco sei die Kapitalausstattung von Lanxess stark./bek/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 14:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF opened at $43.75 on Monday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

