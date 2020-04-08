HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Up 10.3%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 1,130,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 884,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGM. Craig Hallum lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.74% and a negative net margin of 100.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

