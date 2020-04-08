Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 125,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 177,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 143,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

