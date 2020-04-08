iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Cut to “Hold” at Eight Capital

iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was downgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

ITHUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iAnthus Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

ITHUF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

