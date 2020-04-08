IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

Shares of DG stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

