IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,446 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $256,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,104 shares of company stock worth $14,037,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day moving average is $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

