IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

