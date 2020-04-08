IBM Retirement Fund Has $847,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.93.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

