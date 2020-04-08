IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.