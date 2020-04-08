Inpex (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTSFY opened at $54.65 on Monday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $84.63.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. The company operates through Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other segments. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, retail properties, logistics facilities, housing, and other properties primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.