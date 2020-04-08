Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,782.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 322,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inphi by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

