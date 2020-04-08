Insider Buying: Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) insider Robert Lavis purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

LON MGP opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. Medica Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.66) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

