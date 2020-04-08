Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Integra Lifesciences worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,565,000 after buying an additional 387,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $251,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086,385 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after buying an additional 202,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after buying an additional 57,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

