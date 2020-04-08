Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 8.4%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72, approximately 845,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,357,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,820,000 after purchasing an additional 531,655 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at $5,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 477,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.