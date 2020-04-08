Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stake Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 53,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $115.70.

