Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IO. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Ion Geophysical stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 162,163 shares of company stock worth $410,301. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

