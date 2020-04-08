iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.53% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8882 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

