Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

