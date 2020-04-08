Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading Up 12.3%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price rose 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.07, approximately 101,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 83,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

