Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

