Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

