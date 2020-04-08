Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,015 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

