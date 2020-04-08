Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

