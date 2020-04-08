Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Property Reit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

BPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ BPR opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.