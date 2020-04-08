JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE JBGS opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

