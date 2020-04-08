Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

JEF opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.