Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JFIN. Roth Capital lowered Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

