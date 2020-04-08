JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $29.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $697.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.