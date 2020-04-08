JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Sell Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Continental nach zuruckgezogenem Ausblick wegen Covid-19 auf Underweight” mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Conti sei damit der erste im Autosektor, weitere durften folgen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 09:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 09:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Continental alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTTAF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of CTTAF stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Continental has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.