JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NESN. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 106.07.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

