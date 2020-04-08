JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 16 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Overweight” belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 20:14 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

UNCFF stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

