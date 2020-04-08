JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Sell Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Siemens Gamesa vor Quartalszahlen auf Underweight” mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Wegen der Belastungen im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise senkte Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose fur die Marge im Geschaftsjahr 2019/2020. Er liegt damit unter dem Ziel des Windkraftkonzerns./ajx/zb

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 18:58 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 19:03 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.