JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Target Price to GBX 6,300

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,209 ($107.98).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 7,400 ($97.34) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,619.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,259.66.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

