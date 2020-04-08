Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $337.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

