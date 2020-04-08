Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

