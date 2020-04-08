Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $307.08 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

