Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 11%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price shot up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, 263,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 336,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 12,304.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,350,652 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

