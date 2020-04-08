Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $24.33 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $990.77 million, a P/E ratio of 202.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,969 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,788,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

