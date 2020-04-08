Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF opened at C$17.69 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$39.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.