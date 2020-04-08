Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 10,472 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from to in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

