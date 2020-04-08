Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.91% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.