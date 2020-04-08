Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $728,000 Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Tapestry by 53,917.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 75,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tapestry by 824.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,354 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE:TPR opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

