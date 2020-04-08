Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,108 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 426,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,461 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

