Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 19,721 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

