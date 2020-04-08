Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 43 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 55.27.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

