Lake Street Financial LLC Has $222,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

CB opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.